Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,828.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,711.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,901.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2,793.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

