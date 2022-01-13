Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,916 iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $128,000.

Shares of EAGG opened at $54.18 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26.

