Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.70 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Snap by 5.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Snap by 121.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after buying an additional 146,806 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $7,192,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of -101.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $2,715,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,463,332 shares of company stock valued at $81,029,627 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

