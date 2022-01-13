Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the December 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

STG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.25. 803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $36.88.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

