Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $24.61

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $25.30. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 12,814 shares.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

