Suresh K. Durgam Sells 6,870 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ITCI opened at $39.72 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after buying an additional 1,616,215 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after buying an additional 389,514 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 253,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

