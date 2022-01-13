Susquehanna Lowers Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Neutral

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADYEY. Barclays raised shares of Adyen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,402.50.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

