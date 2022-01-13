Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after acquiring an additional 536,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $293.70. 77,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,615. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

