Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $164.43 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.10% of SAP worth $164,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SAP by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in SAP by 10.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE SAP traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.