Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 1,122,240 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,597,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,122,240 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $377,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $152.30. The stock had a trading volume of 139,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.11 and a 200 day moving average of $163.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,126 shares of company stock valued at $26,623,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

