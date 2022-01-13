Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439,789 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of UnitedHealth Group worth $562,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after acquiring an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $473.06. 49,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,163. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.49.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.54.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

