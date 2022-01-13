Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STRO. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $500.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

