SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the December 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,900,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1,136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 568,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,406. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

