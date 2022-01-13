SwftCoin (SWFTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.73 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

