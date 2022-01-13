Swiss National Bank Acquires 500 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $14,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Omnicell by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 222.2% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 15,044.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL opened at $166.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.29 and a 200-day moving average of $163.50. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $116.07 and a one year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.