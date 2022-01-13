Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 752,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nielsen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Nielsen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

