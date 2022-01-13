Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the December 15th total of 225,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNL traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $17.08. 54,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,948. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Synalloy has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

In related news, Director Henry L. Guy bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $798,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 219,523 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,798,918.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 335,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,793 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

