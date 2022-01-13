Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $113.53

Synectics plc (LON:SNX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.53 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.29). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.29), with a volume of 5,034 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market cap of £16.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

