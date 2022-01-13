SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.88.

NYSE SNX opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.34. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

