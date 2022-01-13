TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.00 ($30.68).

ETR:TEG opened at €23.60 ($26.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.57. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €23.16 ($26.32) and a 52 week high of €29.37 ($33.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

