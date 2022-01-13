Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.00 and last traded at $139.19, with a volume of 51728703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 766.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

