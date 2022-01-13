Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TAK. Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of TAK opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.