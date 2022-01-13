Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.

TLIS stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.09). Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,742.84% and a negative return on equity of 103.75%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talis Biomedical news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $218,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 21.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Talis Biomedical by 87.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Talis Biomedical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Talis Biomedical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 424,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

