Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 10.6%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) was up 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 29,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,269,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.46.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

