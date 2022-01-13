Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM opened at $128.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 443.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $248,167.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.