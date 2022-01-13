Target Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the retailer on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Target has raised its dividend payment by 25.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Target to earn $13.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $224.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

