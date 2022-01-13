Target (NYSE:TGT) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Research analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.08.

NYSE:TGT opened at $224.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

