TC Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Shares of TRP opened at $50.70 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 58.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

