TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,379 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.79.

Shares of ABNB opened at $169.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

