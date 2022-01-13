TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,400 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

