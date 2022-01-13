TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 55,997 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,485,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

