TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 114,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,125,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $202.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $143.10 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

