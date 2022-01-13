TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,400 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,960,000 after purchasing an additional 937,118 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,787,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,452.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 474,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 444,380 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.49.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research firms have commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

