TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,317 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Webster Financial worth $14,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.86. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.