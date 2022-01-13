TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,197 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

