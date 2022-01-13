TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 294,553 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,837,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,553 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its position in Zynga by 129.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,822 shares of company stock worth $557,724 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.