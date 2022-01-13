Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 261,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

