Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 149,183 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,183 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $11,435,604 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

