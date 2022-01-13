Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $23.94 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,028 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 76,574 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $23,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 49.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

