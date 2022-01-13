Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $26.93 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $364,105,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $51,953,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $381,175,000 after buying an additional 753,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $50,828,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

