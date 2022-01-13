Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $22,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,810,841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Synopsys by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $338.59 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.00.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

