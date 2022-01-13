Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 12,883 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $173.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

