Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of LKQ worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in LKQ by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of LKQ by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 428,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 34.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 71,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $1,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.70 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.