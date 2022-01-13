Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $10.61 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 147.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $168.45 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.31. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.