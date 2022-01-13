Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 95.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO stock opened at $156.06 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

