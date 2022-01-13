Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,900 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $15,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,904 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,296,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,896 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.20.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

