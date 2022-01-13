Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 273.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Teck Resources by 129.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,929 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $50,021,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 74.2% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,000 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the second quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,820,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,054,000 after acquiring an additional 940,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $34.18 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

