Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,917,053. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Stephens lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.