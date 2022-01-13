Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.76.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

TELDF opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.