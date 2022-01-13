Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 73,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,397,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

